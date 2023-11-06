‘You’re in bed with my enemies but that’s okay’ – A throwback to Delay and Ohemaa Woyeje interview

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

At the tail-end of Delay’s interview with Ohemaa Woyeje in 2021, the latter expressed surprise over the former’s decision to invite her to The Delay Show citing some negative narratives she has been told about the interviewer.

Ohemaa Woyeje, a renowned radio personality, had sat with Deloris Frimpong Manso, affectionately called Delay, for an interview on her radio career, marriage, and personal growth, among others, and received plaudits from Delay for having had a fruitful journey as they wrapped up the conversation.



“You’re doing a good job and I’m happy you were expressive on the show. You opened up and spoke freely,” said Delay. “I’m glad you came. Thank you for coming.”



In response, Ohemaa Woyeje also expressed gratitude to Delay for the invitation but added, “I was surprised when you called me.”



Asked why she was surprised, Ohemaa Woyeje said, “There are a number of reasons but I cannot say in public.”



However, Delay insisted as she encouraged Ohemaa Woyeje to speak freely.



“You were the last person I expected a phone call from,” Ohemaa Woyeje said after giggling. “The allegations are many. The things I have heard about Delay and me; so, for all those reasons, I can’t even get closer to you.”

Although she would not specifically disclose the source of her information, Ohemaa Woyeje said, “They are industry people”, indicating that those individuals know Delay well.



But in a quick response, Delay said no industry person could claim to know her very well like they made Ohemaa Woyeje believe.



“But you’ve really surprised me,” said Ohemaa Woyeje who could still not believe she had an invitation from Delay to be on her show. “I was very surprised the day you invited me. I kept asking and wondering.”



She admitted that she does not have grudges with Delay and further indicated that Delay had not offended her in any way.



Delay responded, “I’ve not gossiped about you, we don’t have issues with each other so why can’t I call you? You’re in bed with some of my enemies but that’s okay. It’s your decision; it doesn’t make you my enemy.”



As monitored by GhanaWeb, the two ended the interview with compliments for one another.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Ohemaa Woyeje has expressed her dissatisfaction with how the interview conducted by Delay unfolded.



During an appearance on CTV, she criticized Delay for asking intrusive questions about her marital issues stating that Delay called her for the interview purposely to ask her about her marriage. Ohemaa Woyeje also accused Delay of feigning unfamiliarity with her at the beginning of the interview.



Watch Delay's 2021 interview with Ohemaa Woyeje below.



