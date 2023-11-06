You’re lucky, if it were to be another religion, your house would’ve been on fire by now - Arnold tells Mzbel

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and musician, Mzbel

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has criticized musician cum entrepreneur, Mzbel and her son for making uncouth comments about God which tend to undermine his supremacy.

He believes Mzbel's son is lucky for criticizing the Christian religion, as he thinks that if it were a certain religion, their house would have been set on fire by now.



The entertainment pundit blamed Christians for being too liberal and not taking action against Mzbel's son for his blasphemous comment that has sparked outrage in public.



Speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz programme on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Arnold chided Mzbel’s son for saying he does not believe in God.



“The Bible-believing people are too liberal and we have seen it all over the world. If he [Mzbel’s son] had said this about a different religion, by now their house would been on fire. There would have been a huge protest against them and they wouldn't have had it easy at all,” he said.



Arnold further added, “What shocked me about his comment was when he said ‘By now even God is roaming to look for food somewhere.’ A lot of people hold reverence for the person you are disrespecting in high esteem.

"So if you ridicule somebody like that, don’t you expect some level of reaction? He is fortunate. Yes, he is a child, but if it were to be other religions that don’t tolerate some of these things, it would have been a different issue by now.”



His reaction comes after Mzbel’s 10-year-old son stated in an interview shared on social media in which he claimed that he does not believe in the existence of God and Jesus Christ because it is his mother who caters to him.



His claims were met with vehement criticisms by the general public.



Watch the video below





SB/BB



You can also watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



