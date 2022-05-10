16
You’re mad – Lydia Forson descends on people spewing ‘stupid propaganda’

Lydia Forson Bored Actress Lydia Forson

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana ranked 8th richest in Africa

Some rejoice over Ghana's position in latest ranking

Lydia Forson slams bootlickers

Actress Lydia Forson has without equivocation expressed dissatisfaction with how some people are boasting about Ghana’s ‘8th richest country in Africa’ position when the same people assert that the country is poor.

Ghana has been ranked the eighth richest country on the African continent with Nigeria occupying the first spot, according to a report published in worldpopulationreview.com.

The publication said Ghana’s economy, as of the end of 2021, was valued at US$74.26 billion, putting it ahead of Côte d’Ivoire and Angola whose economies were valued at US$70.99 billion and US$66.49 billion respectively.

The report has evoked reactions from different quarters with some touting the government for improving the Ghanaian economy.

Reacting to the development, Lydia Forson in a tweet could not fathom why anyone would take pride in ranking when the narrative has been that the country is in economic crisis.

“What’s infuriating about how bad things are right now, is the stupid propaganda they continue to spew. How do you claim we’re so poor but on the other hand boast about being the 8th richest country in Africa. You people are mad,” her tweet read.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
