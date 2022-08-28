You’re next to a serpent – Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

While she does not see the fuss about Dr Evans Ago Tetteh’s decision to not kiss his wife, Bridget Otoo, after their wedding, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) is concerned about who filmed and broadcast the incident as she has described the fellow as dangerous.

In August 28, 2022, edition of The Delay Show, the renowned media personality who argued that the man may have acted in that manner because he is shy, suggested that it was erroneous for the scene to have been circulated.



“I’m rather surprised at the friend that filmed the video and shared it,” Delay, as she is affectionately called, said. “Search for her name for us so that when we see such persons, we’d run because such a friend is deadly. Such a friend is next to the serpent.”



August 13, 2022, arguably was one of the happiest days for broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, who tied the knot with her sweetheart, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, in a private ceremony at Sekondi.



Friends, including Serwaa Amihere and Lydia Forson, shared first-hand visuals from the ceremony with Serwaa taking to her official Snapchat account to give followers multiple videos of the couple with one that witnessed the groom shying away from the bride's kiss. GhanaWeb, however, cannot independently confirm whether Serwaa Amihere filmed the incident or not.

The 20 seconds clip generated mixed reactions from social media users, who wondered why Dr Ago Tetteh politely rejected the move despite the bride offering an explanation that her husband was under pressure.



Bridget Otoo's 'horrible video' post which has sparked controversy



Bridget Otoo made some social media posts that courted conversation a few days after the wedding.



"Would you consider someone a friend if they deliberately posted a horrible video of you for people to insult, attack and ruin your day? Not one but multiple videos?" her tweet read.

While it was unclear whether or not her post was linked to her wedding, observers asserted that some friends have stepped on the toes of the broadcaster as they concluded that she was unhappy about the decision by “a friend” to circulate the video.



Bridget Otoo hails Lydia Forson



Two days after her most-talked-about wedding, Bridget Otoo took to social media to extol Lydia Forson for her unparalleled support, remarking that the actress is a dependable and selfless friend.



The post made on August 15, 2022, captured scenes from the wedding with Lydia Forson either cheerfully interacting with the bride or taking pictures of the epic moment while another photograph documented the quality time they spent in a pool in the Western Region.

“Everyone needs a Lydia Forson in their life,” Bridget Otoo stated as she drew a distinction between Lydia Forson’s posture and the Shatta Movement family.



“The kind of friendship that isn’t for show, not for likes and plastic smile for SM. The kind of friend that would show up! Show up in every aspect of your life. I’m proud to call you a sister. I love you so so much. Thank You.”



The response of the actress highlighted the virtues of the broadcaster which she said were inestimable.



“It’s always so easy because you’re one of the kindest people I know (too kind) and I always tell you I can never measure up to how kind and generous you are- pressure! P.S next time let’s have the ceremony in the pool,” Lydia Forson noted.

BB