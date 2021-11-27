You’re not God and can’t claim to have made me – Isaac the show boy to Great Ampong

Isaac the Show boy

Gospel musician, Show boy Isaac has thrown jabs at his colleague celebrated gospel musician, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong for saying he made him [Isaac] and Cee, a female gospel artiste successful in the gospel industry.

According to Isaac, Ampong is not God to direct his path as a gospel musician.



Great Ampong is on record to have said: “I made Isaac and Cee. I picked them from Mentor with Bandex and even taught them how to sing in a studio. I wrote all their songs for them so I made them. God used me to make them, they didn’t make Great Ampong.”



Isaac, replying Ampong said: “It should be made clear that Great Ampong is not God and he cannot claim to have made us.”



“If I have any credit to give, I’ll give it to Bandex and TV3 Mentor and not Great Ampong,” he stated.



“TV3 brought me from Takoradi in the Western Region to Accra,” he added.

Isaac said these in an interview on Ayekoo Ayekoo with Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM today, Friday, 26 November 2021.



Isaac disclosed that before he came to Accra, he was singing with a live band group and so for Ampong to say he made him is wrong.



He explained that there are musicians who can sing well but cannot write while others can write and not sing and, therefore, wondered why Ampong would take pride in saying that he made him [Isaac].



Show boy Isaac became famous after he contested in a music TV reality show called Mentor by TV3.



He is currently promoting his latest single titled “God’s time”.