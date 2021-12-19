You’re not blessed if your friends don’t attribute your wealth to ‘juju’ - Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui is an actress and entrepreneur

Fella Makafui tackles naysayers

Fella Makafui discloses a way of detecting God’s blessings



Ghanaians question Fella Makafui’s source of wealth



Ghanaian actress cum Entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has stated that until friends and close relatives begin to attribute an individual’s wealth to black magic (juju), one cannot regard him or herself as blessed.



She said every individual who has ever tasted God’s blessings has at a period in time fought unnecessary attacks and wild speculations from friends.



Unclear which bunch of friends Fella Makafui was referring to, she took to Twitter on Saturday, December 18, 2021 and wrote;



“If your friends no talk say you do juju, God never bless you yet.”

Recently, Fella Makafui unveiled a newly built mansion together with her husband Medikal and this somewhat drew suspicions from a section of Ghanaians.



There were speculations that the building was rented and some individuals even questioned the couple’s source of income to be able to afford such a building.



Perhaps, the negative comments by naysayers in this context speaks a lot about God’s blessings upon Fella Makafui’s family.



Read the post below



