‘You’re pained’ – Nana Tornado to Afia Schwarzenegger after Tracey Boakye’s alleged snub

Socialite, Nana Tornado has cast doubt on Afia Schwarzenegger’s relationship with Tracey Boakye citing his observations at the actress’ recent wedding as the basis for his argument.
This is on the back of a video Afia Schwarzenegger shared berating Nana Tornado for taking a dig at her.
The actor in his response to the comedienne said the truth about the perceived friendship between Tracey Boakye and two other members of the ‘Mafia Gang’ - Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah – came to light during the ceremony held in Kumasi because Afia was not assigned any role on such an epic occasion.
Using the relationship that exists between him and Mzbel as an example, Tornado, who has always fought Afia Schwarzenegger due to a prolonged feud of which details are not known to the public, said he would never be relegated should the musician decide to hold such an event.
“How can Mzbel have her wedding and I would be a passerby exchanging pleasantries when we are the best of friends? How?” he asked.
“Tracey ignored you and Ghana@60 [referring to Diamond Appiah]. You were neither part of the bridal shower, maid of honour nor godmothers. You have been snubbed but you’re trying so hard to fit in. You’ve been disgraced. Stop the fake smiles in those videos you’ve been sharing because people know your smiles are fake. You do all these out of pain,” Tornado added.
Tracey Boakye got married to Frank Badu Ntiamoah on July 28, 2022. The star-dubbed event was held in Kumasi and was climaxed with a dinner which saw both Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah, among other celebrities present.
The duo flew from abroad to Ghana to witness the wedding of their third member.
During the wedding, a misunderstanding ensued between Afia Schwarzenegger and Kofi Asamoah who was the event producer. In a video that captured the incident, Tracey Boakye, wrapped in colourful Kente cloth was being escorted by her father to her seat as gospel musician, Piesie Esther performed.
An elated Afia Schwarzenegger was seen dancing while following the entourage. Kofi Asamoah held her and subsequently whispered in her ears but the comedienne kept going. A security officer then approached Afia Schwarzenegger. The comedienne had an exchange with the man tasked to maintain sanity at the event.
After the event, Afia Schwarzenegger berated Kofi Asamoah questioning his actions.
