‘You’re satanic and greedy’ - Kumchacha shreds Asiamah after marrying Nana Agradaa

Agradaa's husband, Asiamah and Kumchacha

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha has lambasted Asiamah after the latter married Nana Agradaa recently.

According to him, Asiamah’s decision to marry Agradaa when she was having issues with her previous husband, Eric Oduro-Koranteng, does not speak well of him as a young man who is now starting life.



The pastor fumed at the timing of Nana Agradaa’s junior pastor (Asiamah) marrying her even when her previous marriage had not been officially annulled.



Kumchacha described Asiamah’s decision to hurriedly marry Nana Agradaa in the midst of her marital problems as ‘satanic’ and slammed him for marrying someone who is way older.



“If you look at Asiamah’s issue, when he met Agradaa, she was married to her husband (Eric Oduro-Koranteng). Due to problems that arose in the marriage, Agradaa decided to distance herself from her husband. It could even be that they would have come together again later on.



"So if you Asiamah as a junior pastor to Agradaa and her husband could go and marry the woman and put a ring on her finger, then I can boldly say he is absolutely satanic,” he said in a video shared by Marigyata on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.

He further stated that Asiamah's decision to marry Nana Agradaa was borne out of laziness and greediness.



“Because if a different person married the Agradaa I wouldn't have had a problem with him. They had marital issues just this year and according to our tradition, if someone divorces, it should take a year or two for the person to marry again so it is surprising. If you are a young man like Asiamah and you are lazy and greedy your desperation runs you into a pit and sleeps with older women.”



Background



On Saturday, November 26, 2023, Nana Agradaa was reported to have tied the knot with her junior pastor, Asiamah in a private wedding session.



Nana Agradaa was recently flaunting her junior pastor Asiamah on social media and made claims of a possible wedding should things go as planned.

In a video shared by GhPage TV on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa was clad in her all-white wedding apparel with her husband, pastor Asiamah also in his white attire to match the occasion.



Nana Agradaaa while taking the wedding vow and putting the ring on Asiamah’s finger was heard saying, “I Mrs. Patricia Asiamah take you [Asiamah] as my lovely husband. I will love you and I will care for you forever. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Amen.”



The details of the marriage ceremony were not made known prior to the event with the images and videos circulating on social media afterwards.



It was believed that the ceremony was held at a private place with the family members of the spouses and close friends present to grace the occasion.





