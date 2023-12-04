‘You’re senseless’ - Mona Gucci fires Kuami Eugene’s house help's mother over ‘sickness’ claims

Ghanaian entertainment personality and socialite, Monalisa Abigail Semeha popularly known as Mona Gucci has slammed the mother of Kuami Eugene’s former house help over claims that her daughter returned to the house with a strange sickness.

She lambasted Mary’s mother for being ungrateful to Kuami Eugene after all the assistance and opportunities he gave to her daughter when she stayed with the musician before her dismissal.



Mona Gucci, who was peeved with Mary’s mother’s sickness claims, described her as a ‘senseless’ person who should advised her daughter to shut up instead of going around to grant interviews to tarnish Kuami Eugene’s image.



“The woman who gave birth to Kuami Eugene’s house help (Mary) is grown but she doesn’t have sense and she is feeble-minded. Because a mother whose daughter stayed with Kuami Eugene who treated her like a sister. We all saw the videos that were going viral with Kuami organizing a birthday party for her and taking her out and doing all sorts of things together.



"So today if she doesn’t work there anymore and someone has replaced her, the least you [the mother] can do is to shut up, sit home and take care of your child,” she said while speaking on Onua TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



She went ahead to explain why Kuami Eugene’s house help mother’s clams do not make sense to her and warned others to be careful when they are helping people.

“Kuami Eugene has been kind to the girl. she eats for free and doesn’t pay rent, so the 500 cedis Kuami Eugene pays her is an additional bonus. The mother is also claiming her daughter is sick because she stayed with Kuami Eugene.



"Let me tell her something, Kuami Eugene’s mother is a very prayerful person who has been protecting him through that. Go and seek for God with your daughter instead of going around and granting interviews. We should be careful when we are helping others.”



Background



Not too long after Mary stormed the media with some allegations about her former boss, her mother joined in the fray.



It would be recalled that Mary, in an interview with Der Mad King TV, claimed that she had starved and even collapsed multiple times while working in Kuami Eugene’s house.

Mary’s mother also claimed that her daughter, after being sacked from the musician’s home, returned with an unidentified sickness that left her in a coma for a while.



“When my daughter left my place, she was healthy, but when she came back from his house, she had a serious sickness that no one knew about. She even fell into a coma. We had to take her to a clinic but the doctors there couldn’t do anything about it. So we had to refer her to Tetteh Qwashie,” she said.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the newest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:





SB/BB



Watch the video below



