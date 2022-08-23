2
You're senseless if you say I don't qualify to be president - Kumchacha

Kumchacha Destruct Prophet Kumchacha tackles people who think he isn't fit to be president

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha, has asserted that anyone who says he isn't fit to be president of the country lacks sense.

Speaking on Okay FM, the preacher noted that it is okay for people to weigh the pros and cons of his victory but not go as far as to say he isn't a good fit for the nation.

“You can speculate whether the preacher will win or not. But when you say I don't qualify to be president, then you don't have any sense.

“If a gentleman like me says I want to contest and I make my arrangements but you utter unnecessary words like 'he doesn't qualify', that's stupid,” he said.

Adding to his statement, he cited that some presidents of nations never knew they were capable of being leaders of nations until the opportunity presented itself.

“No one was born to be president from his mother's womb. He needs to do something. Akufo-Addo did something and that is why he is president.

“Rawlings used to order beans and gari and paid later, he didn't even know he would be president. The door opened and he became president,” he added.

The preacher announced that he was going to run for the 2024 presidential election. This triggered mixed reactions.

