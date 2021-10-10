You're the king and love of my life - Tracy honours Kennedy Osei

Tracy Osei and husband, Kennedy Osei

Love they say is beautiful and when a man loves a woman right, she cannot help but tell the world how much he means to her.

Tracy Osei, wife of the General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, has reminded her 'king' of the love and bond between them as she celebrates him on his birthday.



Kennedy is the eldest son of business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.



The couple are best known for their plush wedding back in February last year dubbed 'KENCY2020' which witnessed the display of luxury cars, riches and a union that earned the tag as the 'Wedding of the Year'.

"To my best friend/ KING/ Love of my life. A joyous and blessed birthday to you! Each day is a gift and I’m glad we get to share it together for the rest of our lives. I pray for Good Health, Continuous Wisdom, Guidance and Peace that surpasses all understanding! Enjoy today to the fullest," Tracey's post read.



Following their union, Tracey and Kennedy welcomed their twin daughters earlier this year.



