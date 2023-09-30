You’re the most beautiful’ – Daddy Lumba gushes over Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere was spotted in Daddy Lumba’s residence in commemoration of the latter’s 59th birthday.

The highlife veteran was stunned to see the popular broadcaster who paid a surprise visit to him at his private birthday party.



In a couple of videos making rounds on the internet, Daddy Lumba, upon seeing Serwaa, gave her a warm embrace and uttered some sweet words to her.



Staring right into her eyes and admiring her physique, he said, “I can’t believe you’re here. You are so beautiful, like always. I am blessed. she is the most beautiful.”



Captured in smiles, Serwaa replied, “I am beautiful huh…Happy birthday to the greatest man to ever do it.”



In a separate video, Serwaa and Daddy Lumba were seen relaxing on a couch, sipping on champagne and grooving to the latter’s songs.

Daddy Lumba and Serwaa Amihere have been spotted together a few times and the most recent was during his ‘Legend’s Night’ concert in January.



One can recall that during Daddy Lumba’s performance at that particular event, Serwaa Amihere joined the highlife legend on stage.



Massive reactions were stirred on social media after he held on to Serwaa Amihere’s waist as they both danced and hugged on stage.



Earlier in 2022, Serwaa Amhere emphasized that per her assertions and analysis, there is no singer like Daddy Lumba.



“There is no singer like Daddy Lumba. NO ONE!” she wrote on Twitter.

Watch the post below:









EB/OGB