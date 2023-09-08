You’re ungrateful! Stop spewing lies about Stonebwoy – Ayisha Modi berates OV

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and socialite, OV

Socialite cum music investor, Ayisha Modi has slammed Okailey Verse, popularly known as OV for claiming that Stonebwoy sacked her from his Burniton Music Group (BMG) record label.

Ayisha Modi disclosed that OV asked for permission from herself and Stonebwoy to leave the Burniton Music Group because she was not allowed to do certain things.



Her comment comes in response to Okailey Verse daring Stonebwoy to come out and address the issue surrounding her departure from the record label after she was sacked by the Ghanaian Dancehall artiste.



In a TikTok video shared by GHPage TV, Ayisha Modi stated that Stonebwoy did not dismiss OV rather she left of her own volition for reasons not yet known.



“You [OV] told me personally that you would choose Blakk Cedi and Kelvin Boy’s station if myself and Stonebwoy wanted you to choose.



"Later, I found out that it is because they [Black Cedi and Kevin Boy] allow you to smoke and do everything you want to do, but Stonebwoy didn’t allow you to do that. Because he wanted the better version of yourself,” she clarified.



Ayisha Modi chastised OV for being ungrateful to Stonebwoy after everything that he has done for her with regard to her music career.



She reiterated that OV has made her regret recommending her to Stonebwoy and it is by these inactions that some underground artists don’t get support.

“OV, you are being disrespectful. I am the one who took you to Stonebwoy’s camp. It's like when you see something you cannot just help it. OV, you are one of the artists I gave to Stonebwoy that I have regretted most because you are full of ungratefulness and bitterness.



“It is because of artists like you that some underground artists are not getting the opportunity to be supported. I blame the industry too, I didn’t want to talk, because if I should talk about the things you did, we can't bear it,” Ayisha Modi lamented.



Background



Okailey Verse, popularly known as OV, issued a bold challenge to her former label boss, Livingstone Setakla, who is also known as Stonebwoy, urging him to address the speculation surrounding her departure from Burniton Music Group.



OV gained widespread recognition after winning the 2019 edition of the MTN Hitmaker music reality TV competition.



Her exceptional stage presence and musical talents swiftly earned her a contract with Burniton Music Group (BMG) following her victory.



After signing with the label, she released her hit single ‘Want Me,’ which featured the renowned reggae/dancehall artist Stonebwoy. However, their collaboration proved to be short-lived.

In mid-2019, shocking news broke that OV, along with her labelmate Kelvyn Boy, had been let go from the record label.



This unexpected development sparked numerous speculations from many quarters, leaving many puzzled.



Despite all these speculations and the allegations that these two musicians and the former manager of Stonnebwoy, Black Cedi, were let go because of some underhand dealing they engaged in, the exact reasons for their departure have remained undisclosed by both parties.



During a recent interview on Kwaku Manu’s ‘Aggressive Show,’ OV revealed that her former boss, Stonebwoy, possesses the true insight into why they parted ways with the label.



She expressed her reluctance to delve into the details but issued a direct challenge to the media: “I dare you, presenters, to ask him about the reasons behind our departure from the label and encourage him to reveal the truth.”



