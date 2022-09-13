You’re very foolish for admitting you smoke – Prince Tsegah slams Kelvyn Boy

Prince ‘Don’ Tsegah

Entertainment critic, Prince ‘Don’ Tsegah has chastised Kelvyn Boy after the musician confessed to smoking during an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM.

The musician who has been spotted in photos and videos smoking on several occasions, told Andy Dosty, host of Daybreak Hitz that smoking is a part of his life and he does not see anything wrong with that.



Although there are assertions that smoking results in madness, Kelvyn Boy, without equivocation mentioned that it is the opposite for him – he would rather go mad if he doesn’t smoke.



“You see the way people dey think say if you smoke you go mad? Me, if I don’t smoke I go mad,” he noted in Pidgin English.



“I like to stay real and I feel like this thing we dey do is my life, it’s my lifestyle too. It’s my career. This is the only thing I know how to do. For real, I dey smoke,” Kelvyn Boy added as he defended his decision to disclose his smoking habit in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



But Prince Tsegah is of the view that the musician should have been discrete about his actions. According to the entertainment critic on Hitz FM’s ‘U Sey Wetin’, Monday, it is repugnant for Kelvyn Boy to have admitted to smoking especially when he has risen to become a big artiste following his monster hit song ‘Down Flat’.



“Even if you do it, for the sake of PR, you should control how people think about you,” Tsegah remarked.

“If I tell you the big people who like the Down Flat song, now people have started admitting you; in fact, this is your biggest hit song. And at this time, this is how you want to mal that fame? Kelvyn Boy, you’re very foolish to say what you said.”



