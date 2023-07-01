You’re weak if you couldn't resist sexual temptation from ‘street girl’ Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie told

In her analysis of Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’ song released after Yvonne Nelson claimed that the rapper impregnated her in 2010 and drove her to have an abortion, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, an entertainment pundit said the rapper’s basis for refusing to meet the actress in her home recently is flawed and shows that he is weak.

While Sarkodie stressed Yvonne should not make it seem as though he was the one “pushing for abortion”, the rapper jabbed the actress saying she “should not claim to be a good girl” because she is “for the streets”, emphasizing that during the time of their relationship, he thought she was “cool” until he “had a hint”.



Delivering his second verse on the song, Sarkodie accused Yvonne Nelson of trying to set him up "again" recently.



In Sarkodie's song, he mentioned that "a few weeks ago you tried to set me up again. You intentionally wrote to me on WhatsApp saying you still go through the pain." He went on to rap about how, given his deep understanding of Yvonne's character, he sensed she was "really up to something", hence suggested they met at Sky Bar but Yvonne objected, citing the crowded nature of the place as the reason.



According to Sarkodie, Yvonne then suggested meeting at her house. However, knowing Yvonne, he refused to take what he described as bait because "the one who's suffered a snake bite fears the worm".



“I should come to your house again at 7 pm?” Sarkodie quizzed.



The narrative was vehemently criticized by Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng during her submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment talk show E-Forum hosted by Abrantepa.

Among others, she could not fathom why Sarkodie would label Yvonne as a whore.



She added that if Yvonne Nelson is a whore as Sarkodie claims, then the rapper should not have had any fears of a possible sexual temptation in the actress’ house because a man of his caliber would not succumb to such a temptation.



“If she’s for the streets and you’d still fall if she tempts you, that means you’re weak in a way. You lack self-control. You’re weak, you’re scared you can’t resist her,” Vida remarked.







