You're wrong - Romeo scolds Yvonne Nelson over relationship 'gaffe'

Romeo And Yvonne Romeo advises Yvonne Nelson to lower her standards

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Romeo tells Yvonne she needs to have a dating attitude to lure the right man

Yvonne Nelson advises women to marry men they don't love

Romeo advises Yvonne to make her priorities known

In an episode of Bloggers’ Forum on GhanaWeb TV, event organiser, McDonald Nana Yaw Asare (Romeo) asserted that Yvonne Nelson should lower her standards because she is out of the market.

According to Romeo, he has noticed Yvonne Nelson in a recent interview has gone about sharing that it was hard to find love in Ghana.

“You need to have some kind of dating attitude that is worthy enough of a woman to lure a Ghanaian man who has his money and wants to marry. If you want the fan base, bad boys, they have the money. If that is it, then, you should know that they are not in for your type of marriage.

“Right now, you are out of the road, they want younger ones if they want to spend, so, if Yvonne wants to speak, she should leave Ghanaian men alone but then she should let us know the expectations she has,” he said.

He, however, added that the standard some celebrities have set for themselves makes it hard for them to find the right men who will want to settle down with them.

“I monitored Yvonne Nelson’s discussions within the week. At some point, she said you can't find love within Ghana or so, but you dated a foreigner and it didn't end well.

“I am telling you this, the standards they have set for themselves, the expectations, the bars they have set, the kind of men they are looking for and the level of money the men should have is what they don't find in Ghanaian men,” he claimed.

Romeo then advised Yvonne to make her priorities known so that men will be aware of what it is she really wants.

“Maybe she wants a man who can give her a free vacation, also she wants a man who can give her a Range Rover or she wants a man who can buy her a building in Trasacco at any time. We don't have that money.

“In Nigeria, the rich men are more. They are into oil businesses so if they are buying you ten Range Rovers for his side chick he doesn't feel it because the money is there. If she is measuring Ghanaian men or the Ghanaian society by Nigerian standards then she is wrong because she got herself a foreigner, she dated a white man,” Romeo added.

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.



