You receive offerings from ‘worldly people’ but criticize their songs? – Kumchacha berates pastors

Heavens Gate Ministries founder, Prophet Kumchacha, has slammed some pastors for what he described as the highest display of hypocrisy.

The issue of whether it is right or wrong for Christians to listen to secular songs has been topical on social media lately.



The Christian fraternity has since been divided over the topic, with pastors and gospel ministers sharing their opinions on it.



Some gospel singers including the Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Obaapa Christy, Celestine Donkor, and Empress Gifty among others have embraced the idea of listening to secular songs.



Others including, gospel minister Moses OK, and Prophet Kofi Oduro among others do not subscribe to the idea.



In the case of Prophet Oduro, he earlier lambasted some members of the gospel fraternity for openly declaring their love for secular songs;

“The other time, I was watching a program on TV and I became sad. I could hear people who are gospel ministers talking about their preference for all kinds of secular songs. I saw that and I screamed. These people are bad examples to the Christians. This kind of Christianity will make the gospel lost in the next ten years. In only ten years, there will be no gospel. How will you feel if you came to meet me smoking wee on my pulpit? The Bible gives us free will but not all things are permissible to humankind,” he earlier stated.



However, Rev. Kumchacha finds it outrageous, the manner in which some so-called Christians and pastors are condemning certain people and their choice of songs which by tagging them as ‘worldly’.



Describing such an act as hypocritical, Kumchacha said these pastors who condemn ‘worldly people’ have no business accepting their offerings in church.



“The pastors that discriminate between secular and worship songs, if they organize crusades, don’t they take monies from worldly people? why don’t they stop them? They accept offerings from people they have tagged ‘worldy’. We are all living in the world, but they have labeled some people as worldy.



Next time, they should refrain from worldly people giving offerings. Meanwhile, they give the biggest offerings too,” he stated in a phone-in interview on the United Showbiz

“As for the world, we are all living in it. I am not sure that a pastor who criticizes worldly songs will halt the burial of her parents if such songs are played at the funeral. Some of the things we do as Christians are hypocritical. There are some worldly songs that can counsel, reproach and straighten one’s path the right way. Kojo Antwi sings love songs. If I am home with my wife and we both listen to Kojo Antwi’s songs, what is the crime in it? Everything has its season.” He added.



