You received over GH¢100,000 for the NPP song – A Plus exposes Kwabena Kwabena

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has responded to claims by high-life musician Kwabena Kwabena that he received no penny for his campaign song for the New Patriotic Party in 2008.



Kwabena Kwabena who is on a media tour to promote his new track is quoted to have said that the NPP gave him nothing financially for the beautiful piece he created for the party.



“The song wasn’t sponsored nor paid for by anyone from the party, I did it out of the love for Nana Akufo-Addo who was the flagbearer at the time.

“Though I wasn’t expecting anything, even God who created his word always needs us to show gratitude, that’s why he expects us to worship him all the time,“ he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat.



But in a sharp rebuttal on Facebook, A Plus said that he led Kwabena Kwabena to the office of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who paid him over GH¢45,000.



A Plus revealed that Kwabena Kwabena accrued over GH¢100,000 from the song and was paid GH¢2000 whenever he performed at NPP rallies.



He urged Kwabena Kwabena to show gratitude to the NPP for the support it also gave him.



“It's not true!!! The song was recorded in 2008. I took him to Ken Ofori-Atta and Nana Poku at Data Bank where he was paid about 45 thousand cedis. He was later paid another 25 thousand cedis to shoot the music video (that was the money we used to pay for the infiniti) and another 30 thousand to promote the song. In all, he received about 100 thousand Ghana cedis.

“This does not include the two thousand Ghana cedis he received each time he performed at a believe in Ghana concerts; there were about 12 concerts in all, and the 20 thousand Ghana cedis Nana Addo gave to him at Golden Tulip Kumasi when we went for the last Ashanti region rally”.



“Don't be ungrateful!! Even Dada Hafco is not talking,” he said.



