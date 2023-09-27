You seem to have ‘the street credibility’ of someone who is good in bed – Delay asks Ernest Opoku

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Having been in the news for dating showbiz personalities Tracey Boakye and Gladys Mensah Boaku (NAYAS), coupled with the former’s public disclosure that he was romantic and good in bed, Ernest Opoku’s love life and its related issues became a part of the issues that featured in his interview on The Delay Show.

In 2019, Tracey Boakye caused a stir with her statement that she dated the gospel musician for three months but left the relationship, claiming he was a chronic cheat. In her interview with Zionfelix, Tracey recounted an incident where she caught Ernest Opoku in the act, a situation that led to a heated confrontation.



During this encounter, Tracey alleged that Ernest Opoku resorted to physical abuse and as a countermeasure, she damaged the windscreen of his car. Regardless, she touted Ernest Opoku’s sexual prowess, indicating that the gospel musician is a beast in bed.



“Ernest knows how to pamper a lady. He is a romantic guy. If I’m to choose two of my exes who are good in bed, Ernest will definitely be a part. Ernest is good in bed, yes! There is no doubt. Ernest to me was good in it,” Tracey expressed.



In his interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay), aired on September 24, 2023, Ernest Opoku said it was totally inappropriate to make such statements.



“I heard she said I am good in bed and that is what she thinks. I was disturbed when she came to give out such a piece of information. Why would you say that to the public? You see, it is not fine. I am a gospel artiste and making such statements about me would bring down my integrity as a gospel singer,” he stated when asked for his comment on Tracey’s remarks.



In a subsequent question, Delay inquired, "It appears that you have quite the street credibility; there's a common perception that Ernest Opoku is highly skilled in the bedroom. When people think of Ernest Opoku, they often associate him with being 'good in bed.'"

However, the musician clarified that besides Tracey Boakye, no one else has publicly made such a remark.



Asked if it is true that he is good in bed, Ernest Opoku sarcastically responded, “I’m not”, triggering laughter from Delay who further asked if he is a womanizer.



“No, I’m not a womanizer,” he said but added he couldn’t tell if he was a ladies’ man.







BB