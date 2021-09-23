You shot all my favourite photos - Gyakie mourns Fortune

The late photographer Fortune and singer Gyakie

• Nigerian Photographer, Fortune, has been reported dead

• Gyakie has paid her last respect to him



• According to the singer, Fortune took the best photos



Nigerian celebrity photographer, Fortune, was on Tuesday, September 21, reported dead.



Ghanaian artiste, Gyakie, has paid tribute to the late photographer who captured some of her memorable moments.



According to the "Forever" hitmaker, Fortune was one of the best photographers she worked with.

As part of her tribute, she shared an image of Fortune with the message that read: "You shot all my favourite photos of myself! You had a heart."



Born Fortunate Peter Umunname in Nigeria, the 24-year-old photographer rose to fame following his works on celebrated artistes in his country including Davido, Wizkid,



According to a report by a Nigerian website, Lindaikejisblog, the young photographer drowned at a location in Lekki, Lagos.



Fortune was the official photographer of the award-winning artiste, Davido.



Here are some shots Fortune took of Gyakie