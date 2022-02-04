'You sound thirsty' - Efia Odo's tweet causes uproar

Actress Efia Odo

Efia Odo jabs an unknown personality in a new tweet

Efia Odo's tweet causes stir



Jackie Appiah incurs the wrath of Shatta Wale



Actress and social media influencer, Efia Odo, has thrown shots at an unknown personality who she claims have been recently making noise in the public space.



According to Efia, this person, who she failed to provide his or her name, needs to take a chill pill by putting a spot to their unnecessary rants.



"To whom it may concern, drink water and mind your business. You sound thirsty!," she tweeted on Friday.



But reacting to the post, tweeps have suggested that Efia Odo's post is targeted at dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

The artiste on Thursday, February 3, levelled some allegations against actress, Jackie Appiah. He again insulted dancehall singer, Stonebwoy.



Shatta named Jackie as one of the 'fake' Ghanaian celebrities and alleged that she has been sleeping around to finance her expensive lifestyle.



“Jackie Appiah, I remember during the corona season when I asked that government pay us for our services, you resisted. The picture you’re trying to paint to your female actresses, you better stop it.



"When last did you shoot a movie? Can you even make 1 million dollars from a shoot? But you want everyone to think you’re making money through honest means.



"Actresses are suffering in this country so where do you make your money from? We see all the toto works. The toto works we see it all. I can also become gay and make so much money. Don’t come and pretend that you’re a celebrity,” Shatta alleged in a Facebook live on February 3.



Jackie Appiah and Stonebwoy are yet to respond to Shatta Wale's allegations and insults.

Below are some reactions to the tweet:



