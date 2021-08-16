‘You’ve broken the rules and lost the battle’ – Kwasi Aboagye blasts Amerado

• Kwasi Aboagye opines that Amerado has lost the rap battle to Obibini

• The broadcaster says Amerado has broken the rules of the rap game



• Amerado continues to face criticisms for failing to release a second diss song



Popular radio presenter, Kwasi Aboagye has asked Amerado to desist from touting himself as the winner of the rap battle between himself and Obibini.



According to the Peace FM presenter, Amerado should be fair enough to concede since he has failed to reply Obibini’s second diss song.



Social media has been divided over the true winner of the rap battle between Obibini and Amerado.



While some have crowned Amerado as the winner of the battle, others are of the view that Amerado’s silence after Obibini 'punched' him with a second diss song meant he has ‘chickened out of the race.

But joining the section of Ghanaians who think Amerado has lost the battle, Akwasi Aboagye has lambasted the rapper for not issuing a public statement to inform Ghanaians of his decision to discontinue the race.



He said Amerado has broken the rules of the game.



“There are rules to everything and even in a rap battle, you have broken the rules of the game. You should have released a statement to tell us that you don’t want to continue with the battle anymore. We have to see a winner no matter what.



"Amerado should also stop purporting stories that he woke Obibini up from sleep. When Amerado wins and he wants to add such stories, it is accepted but when he hasn’t won, he cannot brag about reviving someone’s career. Since Amerado hasn’t responded, he has lost,” he stated during a discussion on the Entertainment review show.



Watch the video below



