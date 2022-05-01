2
You've made my year – Shasha Marley tells Accra FM

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Class Media Group (CMG) has honoured veteran reggae musician Sasha Marley.

The reggae legend was laurelled for his contribution to reggae music in Ghana on Accra100.5FM’s drivetime programme Nkran Kwanso.

The show is hosted by Docta Kay.

Presenting a citation to the reggae legend, the Head of Sales for Accra100.5 FM, Ms Vanessa Mensah, said: “At the heart of every legend, there’s a dream of two-hardworking and dedication".

“On behalf of the Class Media Group (CMG), Accra FM's Nkran Kwanso, we say, well done.”

Speaking after receiving the citation, the reggae legend said: “This citation that you’ve given me, even if I don’t win any other award in Ghana, I thank God for this. You guys made my year, thank you so much".

“I’m highly excited, I’m highly honoured to receive such a wonderful citation from Class Media.”

