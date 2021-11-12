You want privileges to pull a weapon, no! – COP Kofi Boakye chides celebrities

COP Kofi Boakye speaking during a meeting between the IGP and creative industry players

• COP Kofi Boakye says the sense of entitlement of celebrities in Ghana was

overwhelming



• The celebrities had requested for some privileges from the police hierarchy



• But COP Kofi Boakye questioned why they need the privileges



COP Kofi Boakye, the Director-General in charge of Legal and Prosecution for the Ghana Police Service, has indicated that some of the things celebrities in Ghana do in public are disgusting.



According to him, the sense of entitlement some of these ‘so-called’ celebrities put up is becoming overwhelming and he, as a Police Officer cannot comprehend it.

COP Kofi Boakye made these remarks during a meeting between players within the creative arts industry and the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, November 10, where some of the celebrities raised concerns about how they are sometimes treated by the personnel from the Ghana Police Service.



In a Graphic Showbiz report after the meeting, some of the celebrities made it known to the police hierarchy that, per their status, they should enjoy some privileges but COP Kofi Boakye disagrees.



He questioned why these celebrities would ask for privileges and for what purpose.



“I want to say that the sense of entitlement of celebrities is becoming overwhelming and I just don’t get it. Some of the things that you do are disgusting, truth be told. If we cannot arrest pickpockets, we cannot arrest armed robbers. No one is above the law. When you fault it and the law has to deal with you, we will, so that it will deter others.



“If you want privileges, what privileges do you want? That you can pull a weapon anytime and nothing would be done to you? No, that is not possible, we cannot do that,” COP Kofi Boakye was quoted in the Graphic Showbiz report sighted by GhanaWeb on Thursday, November 11.

The DG in charge of Legal and Prosecution further raised concerns about the celebrity tag and who deserves to be given that title.



“Who is a celebrity? What is the operational definition of the word celebrity? I think we should get that because I am confused, we are confused. Is it that when you appear in one film or you do one song you qualify to be called a celebrity or what? And you see because we are confused, we do not know what you want,” he said.



COP Kofi Boakye said further engagement with the creative arts industry players will discuss cyber law and corporate law so that certain things would be avoided.



“We will have to talk about these things so that we will all be on the same page because if you lie to damage the reputation of someone, the law has to take its course," he added.



Some of the celebrities who were at the meeting included Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Stonebwoy, A Plus, Bulldog, Samini, Socrate Safo, Afia Schwarzenegger, Rex Omar and more were in attendance.









