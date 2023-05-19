You were pimped because of the friends you had – Comedian Waris tells Frema

Nana Fremah Koranteng, Actress cum Singer

Abdul Waris Umaru aka Comedian Waris has reacted to Nana Fremah Koranteng’s pimping allegation.

During a recent discussion on ZionFelix Podcast, Nana Fremah claimed some actresses wanted to pimp her to big men.



She made this revelation when asked about the rumours that some Ghanaian actresses engage in the hook-up business to make money.



Fremah, however, singled out Fella Makafui as the only actress who is in for business, unlike the others.



Waris in a panel discussion with Zion Felix took issue with Fremah's pronouncement on the ground that, the actress should be blamed for her selection of friends.

To him, they wanted to pimp her because of the friends she had.



Nana Fremah stressed that most of the acclaimed social media influencers are into hook-ups.



She added that actresses make money from side jobs including hook-ups.