You were selling yourself to men and tried to hook me up for $2,000 – Efia Odo jabs Lebene

Victoria Lebene and Efia Odo

There is a new beef brewing between television personality, Victoria Lebene and actress Efia Odo.



Lebene who is married to Blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsa), in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb on August 5, charged “role models and youth” who have been vocal about the #FixTheCountry campaign to “dress appropriately.”



According to her, they cannot preach to the government to fix the country whilst they have not fixed themselves.

She wrote: “Role models and other youths supporting fix the country Demo, kindly dress appropriately in the public and on social media posts to promote the sanity of the course!”



Her statement has been tagged as a subtle jab aimed at one of the conveners of the campaign, Efia Odo, who was captured in a black see-through attire during a live video just hours after Lebene’s call for sanity among the youth.



Although Lebene did not state her name in her post, Efia Odo has taken offence and made some damning revelations about the former.



"Lol you’re married now so you think you're decent? Lmaooo you forgot when you tried to “hook” me up and I told you I don’t do hook ups? Talking bout he will give me $2k. Bitch you was selling pussy and tried to make me sell mine but now you’re married so you’re decent," Efia Odo wrote.