‘You were very professional’ – Michael Blackson eulogizes Chris Rock

Michal Blackson has reacted to Chris Rock's calm composure when he was slapped on stage

Michael Blackson speaks on Chris Rock and Will Smith’s brouhaha

Will Smith condemned for slapping Chris Rock



Will Smith apologizes after Oscars slap



Ghanaian Hollywood comedian, Michael Blackson, has patted Chris Rock on the back for the calm composure he maintained while he was being abused on stage.



Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith marched onto the stage to slap the comedian although the actor laughed when the joke was shared.



The confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars has been discussed around the world in the days since and many people have had their say on the comedian's joke and others condemned the actor's reaction.

But Blackson who finds himself in the same profession as Chris Rock said he did the right thing by not retaliating the slap.



Describing him as the ‘Comedian of the Year’, Michael Blackson said his colleague’s conduct on stage at that particular moment was very professional.



“You were very professional, proud of you homie. Comedian of the year.”



Blackson’s comment which was captured under Chris Rock’s post has since garnered over 2,000 comments and over 100,000 likes.



Meanwhile, a remorseful Will Smith has issued a public apology to Chris Rock and the entire Oscars Academy for his misconduct.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith said in a statement, also posted on Instagram. "My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.



"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family,” he shared on social media.



