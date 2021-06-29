‘You will be remembered for the many things happening under your watch’ – Yvonne Nelson to Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

• Yvvone Nelson has hit hard at President Akufo-Addo again

• Her comments are in reaction to the death of #FixTheCountry activist, Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Muhammed



• According to Yvonne, government has recorded several detestable incidents under president Akufo-Addo's watch



Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has bemoaned some ‘despicable’ happenings witnessed under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Highlighting some events which according to her, have made government unpopular, the actress has established that president Akufo-Addo seems unconcerned about them.



Reacting to the death of the late Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Muhammed, a popular #FixTheCountry activist, who was allegedly murdered by some persons believed to be bodyguards of the Ejura MCE, Yvvone has condemned why a person who seeks the interest of the country could be silenced forever.



In a Twitter post on June 29, 2021, Yvonne wrote:

“Mr President you will be remembered for the many things happening under your watch. Nobody must die for protesting for A BETTER GHANA,”



The outspoken actress has been a strong activist in the #FixTheCountry campaign in recent times.



She has consistently criticized the Nana Addo government for failing on its promise to Ghanaians



Read the tweet below



