‘You will be remembered for the many things happening under your watch’ – Yvonne Nelson to Akufo-Addo
• Yvvone Nelson has hit hard at President Akufo-Addo again
• Her comments are in reaction to the death of #FixTheCountry activist, Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Muhammed
• According to Yvonne, government has recorded several detestable incidents under president Akufo-Addo's watch
Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has bemoaned some ‘despicable’ happenings witnessed under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Highlighting some events which according to her, have made government unpopular, the actress has established that president Akufo-Addo seems unconcerned about them.
Reacting to the death of the late Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim Muhammed, a popular #FixTheCountry activist, who was allegedly murdered by some persons believed to be bodyguards of the Ejura MCE, Yvvone has condemned why a person who seeks the interest of the country could be silenced forever.
In a Twitter post on June 29, 2021, Yvonne wrote:
“Mr President you will be remembered for the many things happening under your watch. Nobody must die for protesting for A BETTER GHANA,”
The outspoken actress has been a strong activist in the #FixTheCountry campaign in recent times.
She has consistently criticized the Nana Addo government for failing on its promise to Ghanaians
Read the tweet below
Mr President @NAkufoAddo you will be remembered for the many things happening under your watch. Nobody must die for protesting for A BETTER GHANA— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) June 29, 2021
- #FixTheCountry conveners demand justice for deceased campaigner
- ‘I know the person who threatened my husband’ – Wife of deceased #FixTheCountry campaigner speaks
- Protests erupt in Ejura over the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner
- You have imposed a tyrant who is killing us – Ejura youth cries to Akufo-Addo
- 2 suspects arrested for allegedly killing #FixTheCountry campaigner
- Read all related articles