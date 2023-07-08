‘You will continue to be a He’ - Kanoyo O Kanayo’s prayer for his son as he travels abroad

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has stirred mixed reactions with his sincere prayers for his son as he prepares to move to America.

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has expressed his pride and extended prayers for his son, who had been accepted to a university in the United States.



In a heartfelt video shared on his Instagram page, he specifically emphasized the importance of his son maintaining his identity and orientation as a man in the face of societal pressures.



Kanayo's prayer intentions included the following quote, "America will be proud of you. Your achievements will cause America to celebrate you. You will imbibe the good of the land and eat the good therefore. You will continue to be a HE from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria."



Kanayo urged his son to uphold the values instilled in him throughout his childhood and emphasized the significance of academic accomplishments.



He said, "Your focus shall be on your books and job NOT ON TATTOOS. May you never depart from your upbringing. Do not forget God. You shall ever remain on God’s Radar and GPS. Good luck boy."

The video and Kanayo's heartfelt message elicited various reactions from his followers, with many commending his commitment as a father and expressing admiration for his words of guidance and encouragement.





