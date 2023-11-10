‘You will cry blood’ - Diana Asamoah fires Cecilia Marfo over ‘sabotage’ accusations

Gospel musician, Diana Asmoah has responded to fellow artiste, Cecilia Marfo after accusing her of being responsible for the predicament of her church that made her cry on TV.

According to her, she did not do anything wrong by criticizing Cecilia Marfo’s religious practices in her church because it was not in alignment with the word of God.



The gospel musician advised Cecilia Marfo to stick to the work of God and desist from certain acts such as spitting in people’s mouths and other uncouth practices for her ministry to thrive.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah lambasted Cecilia Marfo for crying on TV and added that it will not change the fortunes of her church but she should rather work with the word of God.



“She was relying on spitting in people’s mouths and using bread that had been smeared with sweat to run her church. If you don’t give God the necessary prestige He deserves, He will leave you to the world and you will be crying immensely, in fact, you will cry blood.

"With the 40 church members left, God has even favored her because if I knew, I wouldn’t have stopped criticizing her. This is a boot for boot, we are ready to stand for God,” she said.



Diana Asamoah continued: “Even when Jesus started his ministry, He had 120, then it reduced to 70 and finally He settled with 12 but He didn’t cry because He knew the word of God and was not surprised. Even with the 40 members, she might lose unless she changes her mind and sticks to the word of God.



"Who am I to collapse your church if you were doing the right thing? How can the Kennedy Agyapong do so? It is not about crying, if she wants her members to come back she should work according to the bible."



Background

Cecilia Marfo shared her harrowing experience of how her church which used to be populated with over 400 members has diminished to a paltry 40 members.



She blamed the near-collapse state of her church on Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, and fellow gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, for their issues with her that led to some of her members not attending her church.



While narrating her ordeal, Cecilia Marfo cried uncontrollably as she attributed it to the pains she had gone through due to the state of her church.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV on the Prime Morning show monitored by GhanaWeb, Cecilia Marfo noted that she had forgiven all the people whose inactions affected her ministry but believes God will deal with them at the right time.

This is how the conversation ensued between Cecilia Marfo and the host of the program, Rosely Felli:



Rosely Felli: There was a time when Kennedy Agyapong was criticizing some gospel musicians, some people said it affected their church, were you also affected?



Cecilia Marfo: What they have done to me, God will fight for me. I had over 400 church members. If I tell you it's left with 40, would you believe it? Sometimes, when I think about the church I cry and I know everyone will be held accountable by God,” [afterward, she bowed down her head and started weeping uncontrollably].



Roselyn Felli: What Diana did pained you because she was like a sister to you, right?

Cecilia Marfo: When my sister Diana Asamoah invited me to her programme, I attended, but God told me to keep quiet because I am not the one to judge. The people who have repented through my songs are more than my church members. I have controlled myself but the way I think about the church is worrying and I know God has been good to me. The Bible says we should let things go. It is past but she is my sister. As believers, we should be wary of certain things that we do.



Watch the interview below







SB/BB