'You will meet us at 1am' - Kanayo tells hypeman for calling him ‘Nnayi ritual’

Kanayo O Kanayo is a popular Nigerian actor

Veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has jokingly ‘threatened’ to deal with a young man who referred to him as a ‘Nanyi ritual’ (ritual man).

Kanayo is an actor who is well-known for his role as a ritualist in movies. During an event, a hypeman teased him using his acting roles leaving guests spiraling with laughter.



In a video shared on social media, the hypeman hailed the actor while admonishing people to avoid the likes of him who he teasingly labeled a ritualist.



Kanayo burst into laughter and tells the young man that he will have some answering to do at 1 am midnight.

“He don talk finish, don’t worry, he go meet us for 1am,” the movie star said.



Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Kanayo commended the hypeman’s talent as well as acknowledge the innumerable talents of the young man.



“Talents everywhere. Kudos. Keep horning your skill. You will be celebrated”, he added.