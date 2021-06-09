You will not be buried with your money, be humble – Akua GMB advises ‘the rich’

Former General Manager of Angel TV, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah

Queen Akua Amoakowaa’s message for the affluent who brandish their wealth insolently is that they cant take those assets to the grave. She reminds them that they can not take any of those possessions to the grave.

The past GMB Queen and 4th wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng took to her official Instagram page to share her thoughts following the death of Prophet TB Joshua. She reflected on all the wealth that the Late Prophet left behind. And this reinforced her belief that humility is the core of humanity.



In the video Akua posted on Sunday, she said, “I just came from church, and I have been thinking about something. And I believe it is something that we should all ponder on. I chanced upon an article on Facebook saying that T.B. Joshua is dead. I quickly went to Google his name, and Forbes, in 2011, reported that his net worth is 10-15 million dollars. He is dead and gone. He has left all this wealth behind,”



“Now, people who go about bragging and boasting that ‘I have three cars; I have a house; I have five houses, this and that,’ I believe you will take a cue from this. That if you die today, you will not be buried with any of your assets.”

“Be humble. There is more to life than you see. Know that there is death, and one day, you will die,” she concluded.



Akua also shared more in her caption. She wrote that people should love each other. And do away with hatred and bitterness. She cautioned Christians to stop idolising their pastors and pursue a relationship with their maker. According to her, that is the only way to salvation.



