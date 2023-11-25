Entertainment

1

‘You won a record for longest cooking, not best cooking’ – Ghanaians descend on Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci Jjj.png Hilda Baci, dethroned Nigerian Cookathon chef

Sat, 25 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended heavily on dethroned Nigerian Cookathon chef, Hilda Baci, after she described one of Ghana’s priced dishes, “Jollof,” as without flavor.

While speaking in a podcast during her recent visit to the United Kingdom, Hilda Baci explained that Ghana Jollof does not merit the hype around it

According to her, the dish is favorless and does not come close to the Nigerian jollof, when it comes to taste.

“Nigerian jollof is better than Ghanaian jollof. I’ve been to Ghana, I’ve eaten their jollof. I’ve done a competition with a Ghanaian chef. For him, that was his best representation of Ghanaian jollof and I have seen the recipe - not one, Ghanaians focus more on the paste than the jollof mix and that is where the flavor comes from,” she said.

However, Hilda’s comment did not sit well with most Ghanaians as they expressed their disappointment in her inability to make an objective statement without being bias to her country, Nigeria.

They added that this is so especially because most Ghanaians rallied behind and supported her in her quest to becoming a Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking time, regardless of her Nigerian nationality.

A section of Ghanaians also argued that Hilda Baci did not qualify to talk about taste since there’s no proof she is a good chef.

They stressed that she won a record for the longest cooking time, and not for best cooking.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on social media











