You won’t die – Adu Safowaa assures Funny Face

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Gloria Adu Safowaah has commiserated with comic actor Funny Face following his outburst and mental relapse on social media on October 17, 2021.

Adu Safowaah has promised to ensure that Funny Face's intentions of committing suicide do not pull through.



One can recall that Funny face shared a suicide note on his Instagram story which read;



"Tonight your father dies as a hero, may my great ancestors protect you girls till we meet again. I have given all details of my properties to my senior sister, Sister Lydia, in Kumasi. Girls be happy and make merry because your father was poor.”



But reacting to his post, Adu Safoa urged the actor to surrender his 'generous' heart to God adding that he is the only one to help him out of his mess.



Adu Safoa took to social media on October 18, 2021, and wrote;

“I have had so many revelations about you. You won’t die. ALL YOUR MAKER above is asking from you is, HE NEEDS YOUR HEART, the generous heart, you have decided to give to your fellow mortals that will die as yourself, Give it to him THE IMMORTAL GOD? & watch him LORD PERFECT ALL THAT concerns you?. It is WELL with you Funny Face."



