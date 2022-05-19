0
You won’t regret investing in Ghanaian talents – Mr. Drew to investors

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat sensation, Mr. Drew has called for investments in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to him, being compared to some Nigerian afrobeat artistes like Burna Boy, Wizkid and others is always making the Ghanaian artiste look like they’re not doing enough.

“First and foremost I would like to applaud all the Ghanaian artistes because we are really trying. It’s not easy out here and one thing is that there’s no money being pushed into our music industry. The money being pushed into our work is not enough and it shouldn’t even come from our pockets but most of the time it comes from our pockets” he said.

Speaking to Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, he said, “So it’s more of a promotional problem. For the Nigerians, some artistes are on like three labels and have partnerships and collaborations all pushing one project so the project succeeds.

"Whereas in Ghana, we don’t have that opportunity so it’s just each person for themselves and that makes it difficult to compare our industry to Nigeria’s.”

“Recently I tweeted that these people (Nigerians) are far gone and it’s true. The first step is to accept it then look for ways to catch up with them,” he said.

He believes that when it comes to music, Ghana is doing its part but it has not been easy.

“If there are investors who want to invest in our industry, they should do so as they’ll make double or triple of what they invest because we have the talent. From Kelyvn Boy, Camidoh, Fameye; all these guys are good and funny thing is if you put all these guys on the same stage, you’ll realize that our talents or some of us are better than them (Nigerians).”

