‘You wore a nightgown to church to sleep with a pastor’ – Schwarzenegger descends on Mzbel

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has alleged that Mzbel wasn’t raped by prophet Nigel Gaisie as she made everyone believe.

Afia, in a reignited feud with her former best friend, said she willingly wore a nightgown to church to have sex with the said pastor and later deceived the public that it was rape.



According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Mzbel played ‘rape victim’ afterward and negotiated an amount of GHC50,000 as compensation.



Her comments were triggered by Mzbel’s announcement of another diss song titled ‘Fufu funu’ following the release of ‘Asibolanga’.



“You were the one who wore a nightee to church to sleep with a pastor and afterwards you negotiated and collected GHC50,000. After that, you sit on social media and say you have been raped? Don’t you people know that she is mocking rape victims? Do you know what rape is? But people will be encouraging this stupid bitch. You put your breast in the pastor’s mouth. I can’t even post the picture because I promised the one who gave it to me never to do that.



“You called Nigel Gaisie and told him you are having nightmares and you wore a nightee to church. When you got there, you guys started taking pictures and you later had sex. After that, you went to another person’s house. When someone is being raped, isn’t the police station the right place to be? Why go to someone else’s house?” she stated during TikTok live.





Background



Earlier in 2020, there were reports suggesting that Mzbel had been allegedly raped by the Man of God and in her attempt to make the matter public, some bigwigs within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) intervened and opted it should be solved amicably.



Mzbel later admitted that she was indeed raped by Prophet Nigel Gaisie but had settled the matter amicably and wouldn’t like to revisit the issue.



The singer recounted that she was baffled and traumatized by the criminal act done her by the prophet.



The rape allegations were brought to bear by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, who at that time waged war on ‘false prophets’.



What Nigel Gaisie said about Mzbel's allegations

Delivering a sermon on January 1, 2021, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, alleged that 'women' are his greatest weakness.



He said women are fond of throwing themselves at him but he had always remained resolute.



“My greatest weakness is women. They make advances at me all the time but, I try to remain focused. I am hooked with a child but I have fallen for these temptations several times,” he said in a subtle response to the rape allegations.







EB/BB