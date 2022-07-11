0
You would have been 25 today - Davido mourns his late photographer, Fortune

Davido 1?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Nigerian Musician, Davido

Mon, 11 Jul 2022

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has again mourned the death of his talented photographer, Fortune.

The young man passed away in 2021 and has been remembered by him.

Davido took to his Instagram platform and said that he would have been 25 today if he were alive.

He prayed that he continues resting in peace

“You would have been 25 today!!! Love you and keep resting in peace!” Davido wrote.

See his post below:

