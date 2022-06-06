YouTube made us who we are today – Twins Don’t Beg

Ghanaian lifestyle photographers, Twins Don’t Beg

Ghanaian lifestyle photographers and philanthropists, Samuel Appiah Gyan and Emmanuel Appiah Gyan, together known as ‘Twins Don’t Beg’ have revealed that they learned all they needed to know about photography on YouTube.

The dynamic duo who have enjoyed an eminent career since their introduction into the creative arts industry made this revelation in an appearance on Y 107.9 FM’s ‘Weekend Rush’ show with Kokonsa Kester.



“For a whole year, we were struggling with photography and the right techniques and skills we needed to be good photographers. We went to some photographers to assist us and train us, but they didn’t because they didn’t want the competition. We relied on YouTube for almost everything we needed as budding photographers,” they said.



The former official photographers of the President of Ghana and his spouse also mentioned that they spent a full year learning all they needed to master the photography craft on YouTube and practiced what they had learnt with red carpet sessions of movie premiers.

“We used about a year to learn all we needed to master the craft of photography like camera angles, camera lighting, and photo editing. We also used movie premiers for our rehearsals and tests as to whether we were advancing in the craft or not”, they said.



In 2015, the duo began working as professional photographers. They’ve collaborated with Ghanaian celebrities such as Nana Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, Becca, Akosua Vee, Efya, DKB, Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy, and Nana Ama McBrown.



Twins Don’t Beg were the official photographers for the Nairobi Entrepreneur Fashion week and are currently brand ambassadors for Sultan drink. They were the main photographers for the Ghana Music Awards 2017, Ghana Meets Naija, and Miss Malaika 2017 pageant.