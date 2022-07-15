Young Ghanaian musicians who died suddenly at their peak

In the last decade, the entertainment industry of Ghana has lost great talents to diseases and accidents, especially road accident.

The likes of Suzzy Williams, Kwame Owusu Ansah, Ebony, Terry Bonchaka and a lot of others were lost through road accidents.



It is normally said that life begins at the age of 40 years, but some of these talented musicians died very young before the age of 40 and in their prime time.



Vybrant Faya



The Mampi hitmaker's death took the country by surprise, looking at the pace at which the talented dancehall artiste was rocking shoulders with other dancehall talents like Shatta Wale, Epixode, Stonebwoy, and Jupiter.



Sadly, Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson well known as Vybrant Faya died after he was knocked down by a motor rider on October 23, 2016, aged 29.







Ebony

Ebony reigns was the first-ever female artist to win the overall Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.



She became the talk of the town after the release of her popular hit single, Poison, and later followed up with back-to-back hit songs like Sponsor, Date Ur Fada, Maame Hw3, etc.



On her way back to Accra from Sunyani, she had an accident with her female friend and a soldier bodyguard.



The songstress, who was managed by Rufftown Records and Midas Touch, died on February 8th, 2018 at the age of 20.







Kofi B



Highlife singer Kofi B died mysteriously in 2020. The singer suddenly fell ill prior to a music concert at the University of Cape Coast.

According to the doctor who witnessed his last moments, the singer died restless.







Terry Bonchaka



Terry Bonchaka was considered by many as one of the pioneers of dancehall genre of music in Ghana.



He died in October 2003 at a young age of 21 from a car accident while returning from a performance at the University of Ghana, Legon.



Terry was famous for his Afro hair, iconic afro- comb and his distinguished ‘puelele’ dance.





Ghetto KB



Ghetto KB was the toast of many music lovers between the years 2011 and 2014. He was almost on all locally made dancehall songs.



Popular among songs released by Ghetto KB includes ‘Number One’ featuring Kaakie, ‘One Night Stand’, and many others.



Ghetto KB died on the 22nd of March 2015 at the age of 31.



The singer died mysteriously when he collapsed and never woke up again.







Castro

Castro, real name Theophilus Tagoe, went missing 7 years ago and was officially declared dead as per Ghana's constitution.



His tragic disappearance happened on 6 July 2014, after it was reported that he had drowned in Ada Estuary following a jet ski accident.



Shockingly, the jet ski involved in the accident was retrieved on the same day of his disappearance.



He was 32 years.











EAN/BOG