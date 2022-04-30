Young ladies are demanding, I prefer older ones - Lasmid

MTN hitmaker winner and “Sika” Singer Lasmid has revealed that he is more interested in dating older women than young ladies.

In an interview with MultiCDB ,he revealed his preference for the former since their experience and maturity can help mould one's life.



He surmized that dating an older comes with less baggage hence her preference for them.



He claimed that young ladies are demanding which put extra pressure on their partners.

Lasmid entreated women, especially olders one to have no issues approaching him and that he will welcome them with open arms.








