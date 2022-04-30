0
Menu
Entertainment

Young ladies are demanding, I prefer older ones - Lasmid

Video Archive
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MTN hitmaker winner and “Sika” Singer Lasmid has revealed that he is more interested in dating older women than young ladies.

In an interview with MultiCDB ,he revealed his preference for the former since their experience and maturity can help mould one's life.

He surmized that dating an older comes with less baggage hence her preference for them.

He claimed that young ladies are demanding which put extra pressure on their partners.

Lasmid entreated women, especially olders one to have no issues approaching him and that he will welcome them with open arms.

Watch the interview below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
My son hasn’t spoken to me for 19 years because of a woman - Computer Man
How a beautiful and naive young Egyptian woman became Kwame Nkrumah's wife
Five NPP bigwigs who could partner Bawumia for 2024 elections
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
How can someone who has 'contested' four elections be alien to NPP? – Sefa Kayi
I groomed Bawumia – Nyaho Tamakloe claims
Police arrest four National Security operatives at NPP voting centers
Vote out NPP if E-Levy is not used for intended purpose - Presby Moderator
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know