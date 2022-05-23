2
Young man's birthday party at a cemetery causes a stir online

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians react to birthday party held in a cemetery

Man causes stir with all-white cemetery birthday party

Birthday party attendees captured sitting on tombs

For whatever reasons best known to him, a young man has organized a birthday party at a cemetery and this has sparked several reactions on social media.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the celebrant was adorned in kente, whiles patrons who graced the event were captured in all-white attires.

A high table decorated with champagne, drinks, and a cake was placed between the tombs and the celebrant was seen with a knife, ready to cut his cake.

Interestingly, there were no seats and so some individuals had to resort to relaxing on the tombs as the proceedings went on.

Although the reasons for organizing a birthday party in a cemetery are unclear, many have opined that it is perhaps for ritual purposes.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
