Young musicians are in a rush, they refuse to learn – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Highlife musician

Ghanaian highlife legend, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has advised upcoming musicians to learn to perfect their craft rather than rushing to be heard of.

He shared that, most of the upcoming artistes feel they know more than them hence they refuse to come to them for any kind of help or assistance.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, he said, “You have to learn if you want to know because if I mention names of some bands and you don’t know them you have to learn to find out who they are but the artistes of today will not do that”.



Answering how some of the veterans musicians treat the upcoming ones he mentioned that, he and most of his colleagues are always ready to teach the upcoming ones but they never come to them for help.

“I have met a lot of them a couple of times and I always give them my number to contact me whenever they need my help with something but they never come back,” he said.



He explained that because they currently have the internet at their disposal which even makes it easier, “they should be willing to learn if they want to know,” he said.