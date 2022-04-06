‘Your Will Smith moment beckons’ – Israel Laryea’s wife angry, warns OB Amponsah

Comedian, OB Amponsah. Credit: Kobby Blay

OB Amponsah shares a joke about Israel Laryea

Broadcaster's wife unhappy about a joke comedian shared about her husband



Louisa Laryea questioned over a 'pointless course'



Louisa Laryea, the wife of broadcaster Israel Laryea, is enraged about a joke OB Amponsah shared during his ‘Popular But Broke’ comedy special and has subsequently voiced discontent with the comedian whom she described as very stupid and miserable.



In a Facebook post, Tuesday, Louisa Laryea warned that OB Amponsah’s “Will Smith moment beckons, if he stays his nonsensical course.”



“There’s a very STUPID miserable local comedian so-called, by name #OB_Amponsah. Obviously, another badly brought up child. Misbehaving all over the place in the name of comedy,” she stated.

The standup comedian has also shared a post on his Facebook wall, claiming that Louisa did not only communicate her resentments via social media but also called him to deliver a message.



“Louisa Laryea called me on phone to berate me for making this observation about her hubby Israel Laryea during my Popular But Broke set. She’s also taken to her Facebook wall to call me names and claims she will go Will Smith on me next time she sees me. I’m still befuddled at how she understood this simple observation. Have you spoken to your husband about this pointless course you are on, Louisa?” his post read as he shared the portion of his comedy show that touched on Israel Laryea.







Held in December 2021 at the National Theatre, ‘Popular But Broke’ was a comedy special written and performed by OB Amponsah. His script focused on a number of issues and personalities including President Akufo-Addo, COVID-19 and E-Levy.



The popular comedian made a joke about Israel Laryea and his COVID-19 experience. Among others, OB Amponsah mentioned that employers of the broadcaster must have been paying him a good salary because the journalist while sharing his COVID experience after recovery said he isolated in his boys quarters when he had the disease.

Making a comparative remark, the comedian said one Nana Lion who is a presenter at Pluzz FM, “ain’t got sh*t”, a joke that elicited hilarity.







Assaults on OB Amponsah



It is not the first time OB Amponsah has been verbally assaulted for sharing jokes. The comedian was a victim after he shared a joke about former president John Dramani Mahama during 2019’s edition of Decemba 2 Rememba.



“A name like Mahama, in Hausa, that means corruption,” he said amidst reactions from the audience. “I’m joking. It is a joke. I know by now, that some NDC members are insulting me. I’m kidding, don’t end my career, I beg.”





Regardless, some persons threatened to deal with him amidst insults. The comedian later organized another comedy show dubbed ‘Political Refugee’ and projected screenshots of threats he received from some persons.







Will Smith slap



At the Oscars, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a joke the American comedian shared about the actor’s wife. Minutes before Will Smith won the Best Actor award at the Oscars – his first Academy Award ever - he slapped comedian Chris Rock who was the presenter for the night, following a joke the latter told about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

"Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it,” said Chris Rock.



Considering that Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, has been open about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss, a displeased Will Smith, after laughing at the joke, walked to the stage and slapped Rock.



“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” Rock reacted to the assault as Smith returned to his seat.



“Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth,” said Smith who later rendered an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the incident.



