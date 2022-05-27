3
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video

Adwoa Safo New.png Gender Minister and MP for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger pokes Adwoa Safo amidst American accent saga

Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo adopts new American accent

Ghanaians detect Adwoa Safo’s new foreign accent

Six months of stay in the United States and Dome Kwabenaya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, appears to have already developed the American accent, a situation many Ghanaians cannot fathom.

Her absence from parliament has been a matter of debate with calls to declare her seat vacant and it was in a bid to explain issues surrounding that particular development that the said accent was detected.

Excerpts of a viral Joy News interview where the lawmaker made her submissions have since sparked hilarious reactions from scores of individuals on social media.

Adwoa Safo shot to number one on Twitter trends as many individuals waded into the discussion of her sudden American accent which has been described as fake.

However, controversial Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, who also appears to be keeping tabs on the event took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts.

Afia who has been captured online several times lambasting Adwoa Safo for her absence in parliament has also waded in the ongoing discussion on social media.

“The accent and the wig is making me tired!!!!” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote as caption to Adwoa Safo’s viral video.

Read the post below:

