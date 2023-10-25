Your acting no longer works - Bridget Otoo slams IGP over ‘police is not against demo’ comment

IGP George Akuffo Dampare and Bridget Otoo

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, has reacted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare’s assertion that his outfit isn’t against demonstration.

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, met stakeholders from the creative arts industry to discuss the upcoming ‘December in Ghana’ activities and how to safeguard lives in such a period.



The IGP, when asked how the Police has been handling demonstrations under his watch, said, “We want to say that, there is this misconception that police don’t want people to demonstrate. Who are we that we can stop anybody from demonstrating? From today we want you to let the message be out there that we are not against anybody demonstrating.



“So, when you want to demonstrate inform the police and if we engage the organizers of the demonstration and make sure that no one will be harmed or affected in the process, then we give you the green light. We will come and support you for the demonstration to be done in a peaceful manner and that has been all our wish.”



However, dissatisfied with this statement, Bridget Otoo has served the IGP with an interesting response.



Describing him as someone who keeps a façade in public, the broadcaster said such appearances do not work or appeal to people anymore.

“He knows these and said these with a straight face. Thank God all his acting no longer works,” Bridget Otoo wrote on her X page formally known as Twitter in reaction to IGP Dampare’s remarks concerning how the police handles demonstrations in the country.



It will be recalled that Bridget Otoo was part of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters who were attacked by police personnel during the demonstration.



The Police Service was chastised by celebrities and some members of the public after arresting some protesters on the first day of the demonstration.



Concerns have since been raised about how the Police handles demonstrations in the country.



He knows these and said these with a straight face. Thank God all his acting no longer works. https://t.co/9eSYAqimQP — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) October 24, 2023

SB/EB