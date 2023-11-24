‘Your actions are not worth emulating’ - Diana Asamoah slams Otumfuo, Dormaahene over public spat

Otumfuo, Dormahene and Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has waded into the ongoing public feud between the king of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Traditional Ruler of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, over the supremacy of their kingship.

According to her, the public feud between Dormaahene and Otumfuo does not augur well for their status in society, considering their reputation and prominence in Ghana.



She acknowledged that the feud confirms biblical prophecy: in the last days, kingdoms will rise against each other to battle it out for who is supreme among the others; hence, it is not entirely astonishing.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Diana Asamoah slammed Otumfuo and Dormaahene for their uncouth actions, citing the fact that it does not serve as a good example for the youth.



“Apart from what I am saying, if you study the Bible very well, you will never speak against any authority because it says nations will rise against nations and also kingdoms will rise against each other.



"Let's look at what is happening in Ghana now - what has Asantehene done to Dormaahene and who wronged the other. These are prominent people that we are learning from, yet look at what they are doing today. It is not good, but people have politicized it,” she said.

Diana Asamoah further added, “The Bible has said it in 2 Timothy 3:1-5, 'Know that in the last days, hard times will come and men will be proud’ because everyone wants to feel big. Also, men will be money-drunk, and today, because of money, a parent can kill their child without any remorse. Because of that, fetish priests have turned into pastors.”



Dormaahene’s claims that there is no ‘king’ in Ghana sparked controversy, with people chiding him for underestimating the supremacy of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.







SB/OGB