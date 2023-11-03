Your actions are unfortunate! - Sammy Flex descends on Edem over ‘grammatical errors’ claims

Sammy Flex and Edem

Sammy Flex, the manager of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has responded to claims that he goofed in the press release, addressing the reasons that accounted for the cancellation of his artiste's Wolverhampton Concert.

Musician Edem recently remarked that there were grammatical errors in the press statement released by Shatta Wale’s management, which is headed by Sammy Flex, and that such instances tarnish the image of his artiste’s brand.



In responding to the claims, Sammy Flex chided Edem and other people criticizing him for lacking understanding about the subject of the matter; hence, they got it wrong.



Shatta Wale's manager described Edem's claims as ‘unfortunate’ and since he was not privy to what happened, he should not have made such claims, which tend to undermine his integrity.



“Simple words that were used in this particular editorial press release, what is Edem saying again? Like, what is he saying? I don't get it. After this, what again do you want to hear? He sits on TV and says, ‘He could have said because of this and that and that Shatta Wale can't perform’ because no, you don't understand the history of this press release.



"You don't understand the conversation of this press release. You don't understand how things were done, what was discussed, what was said, yet you think you know so much. No, you don't. This is what you think,” Sammy Flex said while addressing the issue on his YouTube channel and sharing it on X.

He further noted that his relationship with Edem has not been in good shape; hence, his remarks do not surprise him much; however, they will settle the scores when they meet.



“Opinions are always allowed into everybody's matter. But for you to come and be acting like I don't know what I am doing is so unfortunate because I know that you and I have some scores to settle, and one day, when we meet properly, we will settle it.



“I know, but to use this opportunity to go online and to be granted interviews on it like a whole media on a Sammy Flex press release, that is a big deal.”



Background



Shatta Wale cancelled his show in Wolves over organisers inability to meet his luxurious lifestyle

Ghanaian rapper, Edem described it as unbefitting a statement by the management of Shatta Wale outlining a decision by the dancehall artiste to cancel his scheduled appearance in Wolverhampton this weekend.



In a statement dated Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the management of Shatta Wale said the artiste pulled out of the November 4, 2023, event due to the failure of the organisers to among other things ““meet the luxurious demands and requirements specified by Shatta Wale’s management.”



But reacting to the statement in an X post addressed to the manager of Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex, Edem emphasized that the content of the statement was odd.



“Yo @sammyflextv whoever write your press for no do so again. It’s not befitting for Shatta,” he wrote.



In a subsequent interview with Bryt TV, Edem explained that the statement contained unnecessary paragraphs which could have been rewritten to convey the same reason it sought to do.

“I am telling Sammy the right thing; you see that entire paragraph you read? That entire paragraph can also be written as ‘the organisers couldn’t meet our hospitality requirements.’ Case closed,” he explained.







Watch the video below





From ME to @iamedem and @kwadwosheldon



Full Video On Youtube "SAMMY FLEX TV" pic.twitter.com/1brRBdgRLI — Sammy Flex TV (@sammyflextv) November 2, 2023

SB/NQQ