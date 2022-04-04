Your agenda will not change the love I have for Blacko - Medikal

Rapper, Medikal

Medikal claims Black Sherif has shown him love

Black Sherif releases ‘Kwaku the Traveler’



Social media users list artistes who haven’t shown support to Black Sherif



Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has expressed his profound love for Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in showbiz circles as Black Sherif.



In a post sighted on Twitter by GhanaWeb, Medikal declared that nothing will change the affection he has for the ‘Second Sermon’ artiste, Black Sherif, because on countless occasions, he has thrown his weight behind him.



“Your agenda no go change the genuine love I have for Blacko ! Nigga showed me love countless times and his humbleness is impeccable.

“Shine on champ! The world is yet to feel more of your antidote. Keep travelling,” he tweeted on April 4, 2022.



Medikal’s post follows a series of attacks made by some Twitter users on the artiste and others including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Kofi Kinaata and more for not supporting their own but preaching for others to support them.



This comes after the young artiste topped Twitter trends with his newly released single titled, ‘Kwaku the Traveler' after he gave Ghanaians a taste of it at the 3Music Awards held on March 26, 2022.



The song, which was released on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, trended on Twitter after its release.



Back Sherif’s new single unfolded a sequential storytelling technique which was this time not presented in Twi like in many of his other songs.