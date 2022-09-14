'Your big mouth like a pig' - Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again

Abubakar Ahmed, known popularly in showbiz as Blakk Rasta, has reacted to Shatta Wale's latest 'attack' on him.

According to him, he will normally give no audience to the self-acclaimed Dancehall musician's attack but this time around, he wanted to react to set some issues straight.



Their back and forth started out when Blakk Rasta in an interview on GhanaWeb's 'LowDown' programme accused Shatta Wale of bragging about his expensive diamond and gold jewelery, whereas his fans wallow in poverty.



"You have a lot of following, what are you doing with it? That is why I keep talking about Shatta Wale time after time. You supposedly have a huge following, but what are you teaching that following? It is about insults and fooling all over the place. That is all that you are doing," these were Blakk's statements to Shatta.



Reacting on an Instagram Live session on Thursday, September 8, a displeased Shatta Wale, admonished the radio host to desist from constantly attacking his brand.



"...I still keep on doing like what I came to say about Blakk Rasta that he should change. He should change his ways because he is the person who insults God's child and calls him a foolish and stupid boy and also talks about him for supposedly spending money anyhow. Blakk Rasta, you can't show anybody anyhow, because somebody can show you anyhow.

"I am a f**king gift of God. I love you guys but I am gonna be coming here every time," Shatta stated with a sad face.



In a video available to GhanaWeb, the Raggea presenter cum musician, who would usually speak his 'patois' this time resulted to speaking 'pidgin' to drive home his point.



"Shatta Wale, normally, you know say me I no dey have time respond to people like that, you understand; I just want to put you in your place a little bit. Your big mouth like a pig, I say your big mouth is like the Atlantic Ocean. I don’t usually do this but I want you to understand something small.



"Me, Blakk Rasta, if I can take on the President, former President, then who be you – you understand? You see, the video wey you do throw insults around and things, I dey sympathise with you; what I talk be very simple," the Kuchoko artiste stated.



Blakk Rasta continued: "Ibi you dey come out to boast say you get this, you that, you get diamond chain, gold, you get house etc. so the things wey you said you get 99.9% of all your fans be the ghetto people…, if you dey do your show eno bi them they dey come support you? Ebi dem naa dey come support you. The people from Nima, Ashiaman and the rest; if I be you aa you no what ago do give them? Eno be you say you go buy one car give or you go do shaxi – where nobody know about am for Ghana here.

"See the noise you made about shaxi ebi we nor come out say ebi nice thing…not knowing ebi your own ego you dey come pamper and inflate. That shaxi where ego? Me ago give you credit say ecome your mind inside even though ebi ‘demonic’ mind say you wan do shaxi; where that shaxi dey?



"Ebi you p3 you get money wey we all be poor, Reggie Rockstone be poor, Blakk Rasta be poor; me ano come out tell anybody say aget money. Look at what adey wear – showing his beads if you get five cedis you go fi get this ooo. Adey wear am.



"The point adey wan make be say, the people wey dem dey ghetto dey support you, make dema life better if you claim you be rich. See Burna boy you say you dey feed am today he say he get money pass you then your family combine. People no go remain like this forever, if you claim say you dey there, what you dey do drive the people around you to a certain point? Adey sympathise give you…"







He advised the musician to use his money to rent a place for his mom who faces ejection from the house she is staying.

Blakk Rasta further stated that the musician even though he is in his early 40's, due to excessive smoking, looks older than his age.



He advised him to stop smoking because his health is important.



"My brother ibi time to humble [yourself]. As we dey talk, the time you dey Bandana dey struggle gidigidi eno be me dey come talk say oh chale Blakk Rasta the way your name dey go, my uncle like you; if you go fi help me; I no hold your hand go your uncle en there? I take you go your uncle en there, he give you money, alie? The day your uncle give you money, you give me some? I talk to your uncle he give you house wey you go dey the house inside, a few months later he sack you say you bring all the drug addicts for town inside [the house] wey you dey do drugs; ebi me talk?



“…You be 42 years…show your birth cert make people see, why you dey hide your age…if dem be any fake person for this world, ebi you…if you claim say you get money, what you dey do give your ghetto fans. That be what adey ask you ooo wey you vex dey talk plenty, smoke plenty cigarette; ebi cancer you go get. [You smoke] cigarette wey your face all dey like the kakai you sing about no. Cigarette you dey smoke; you no dey shy saf. Small boy like you cigarette stick after stick, cancer wey you go get; liver cirrhosis. Your money no, where ego take you if you get cancer now?” Blakk Rasta questioned.



Watch Blakk Rasta's latest single Daaro Daaro.