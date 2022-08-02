‘Your boyfriend must be very happy’ – King Promise’s remarks that silenced Delay

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

At the tail end of Delay’s interview with King Promise, the host expressed gratitude to the musician for honoring her invitation while being complimentary about the singer’s appearance but was tongue-tied when the guest did same, GhanaWeb observed.

“I’m happy you came. You look very good,” extolled Delay.



“Thank you. You as well. Your boyfriend must be very happy,” King Promise who wore his signature sunglasses throughout the interview session responded.



For a moment, Delay was blushing. She became speechless for about four seconds before finding her voice.



“We’ll go for a break and come back,” Delay said as she suppressed her laughter.



“We have to,” replied King Promise who drew a smiley face as they both laughed out loud.

Delay had earlier uttered how excited she was about the great strides King Promise has made in the music industry.



“I love the fact that four, five years ago, when you came on the show, you were really grounded and I think you’re even more grounded now than then. Level-headed, humble as always…” she said.



Meanwhile, King Promise has said he has a girlfriend but refused to give details. According to him, the lady is a Ghanaian.



He, however, refused to confirm or deny rumours he is in a relationship with broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere.



“She’s a very good friend of mine. Serwaa is a beautiful lady. I’ve known her for a while now. We’re close, we’re cool. It is what it is, honestly,” he said.

“Anyone can choose to think what they want to think. I don’t owe anyone anything when it comes to my [private life]. I feel like as an artiste, you can say I can’t say that because I’m for the people but at the end of the day, everyone deserves some sort of privacy,” King Promise added.







BB